Sophie Turner set to play Lara Croft in new ‘Tomb Raider’ series

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has signed up to play Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider series coming to Amazon Prime.

The new series will begin filming next year and will be written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

- Advertisement -

The computer game has previously been adapted into films with Angelina Jolie playing the character in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Cradle of Life, while Alicia Vikander took over the role in a 2018 reboot.

Sophie Turner attends 2019 HBO’s Post Emmy Award Reception at Pacific Design Center, Los Angeles, CA on September 22, 2019 (Shutterstock).

The character is considered by many to be an LGBTIQA+ icon, despite their being few indicators of the character’s sexuality.

British actor Sophie Turner first came to attention in the long running series Game of Thrones where she played Sansa Stark across all eight seasons.

She then went on to play Jean Grey / Phoenix in the X-Men film series from 2016 until 2019. She also popped up in the series The Staircase and took a starring role in the series Joan.

The actor has also made headlines with her personal life. In 2016 she began dating pop singer Joe Jonas. The couple wed in 2019 and had two daughters before separating in 2023 and divorcing in the following year.

Since late 2023 Turner has been in a relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, the son of Michael Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray.