South Australian Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia quits

The leader of the Liberal party is South Australia has announced he’s quitting the leadership role just months out from the next state election.

Tarzia has been in the leadership role for just over a year, replacing previous leader David Spiers who became the Opposition Leader after the Liberals lost the 2022 election. With the state election due in March the party will now be seeking its third leader in as many years.

At a media conference on Friday Tarzia said the decision to step down was one he’d made on his own.

“No, no colleague has pushed me. There’s been no letter, petition signed or anything like that. No colleague has told me to step down.” he told reporters.

“This is a decision that I made of my own accord. I’m not going to stand here and complain. We know politics is a tough business.”

His resignation will prompt the fourth Liberal leadership change in a matter of weeks after Brad Battin in Victoria, Mark Speakman in New South Wales and Leanne Castley in the Australian Capital Territory all lost their roles.

Ashton Hurn is tipped to be the frontrunner to take the Liberals to the election, with polls showing they’re unlikely to win. She was previously the Director of Media and Communications for Premier Steven Marshall when the Liberals were in government.

Tarzia came to the leadership role after former leader David Speirs was convicted over drug offences. Earlier this year Spiers pleaded guilty to two counts of supply a controlled substance. He served as Minister for Police in the Marshall government.