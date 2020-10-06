‘Special’ Season 2 is back in the works says creator Ryan O’Connell

One of Netflix’s biggest breakout shows of 2019 is back in production, confirmed by the show’s creator this week.

The team behind Special have returned to the set after having to halt work on the second season under COVID-19 rules.

Creator and star Ryan O’Connell, whose memoir I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves on which the show is based, confirmed the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Back to work with my boys. #SpecialS2 A post shared by Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn) on Oct 1, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

For those who didn’t catch the debut season, Special is based on O’Connell’s own experiences as a gay man living with cerebral palsy, navigating through the realms of dating, work, friendships and family.

Aside from his writing credentials, O’Connell has been honoured with the Human Rights Commission Visibility Award in 2019.

Special has also racked up a handful of Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Outstanding Actor, and Outstanding Actress for Jessica Hecht.

