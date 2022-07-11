Rhys Nicholson, Montaigne, Mama Alto & more join ‘Spicks and Specks’

Australia’s favourite music trivia show Spicks and Specks is back for a new season this August, along with a slew of LGBTQIA+ guest stars.

Host Adam Hills and team captains Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough return with mystery songs, one-hundred clues and forty guests trying to figure it all out.

Hidden within each of the 10 new episodes are clues to a new game – The Secret Song. Adam will drop cryptic clues in amongst the regular questions and games, with bonus points on offer if Alan or Myf work it out. Guessing The Secret Song could mean the difference between winning and losing.

And, as always, you can play along with all your old favourite games including Substitute, Know Your Product and Look What They’ve Done To My Song, Ma.

Joining our team captains are Spicks and Specks favourite guests including Hamish Blake, Denise Scott, Dave O’Neil, Luke McGregor, Rhys Nicholson, Nath Valvo and Zoe Coombs Marr. Making their Spicks and Specks debut are special guests Casey Donovan, Montaigne, Emma Watkins, Dylan Alcott and Mama Alto. Throw in performances from a stunning lineup of fabulous new bands and you won’t want to miss this series.

“As the Australian live music scene slowly gets back on its feet, we wanna give it a leg up by showcasing some of the best new musicians Australia has to offer (as well as a couple of legends thrown in for good measure),” Adam Hills says of the new season.

“Of course, we’ll do it all with some of the best comedians in the country. Spicks and Specks is a joy to make, and this series feels like one of our best.”

Spicks and Specks returns to ABC TV and ABC iview on Sunday 7 August at 7.40pm.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.