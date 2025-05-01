Search
Spilt Milk announces a return to WA in 2025

Culture

The Spilt Milk music festival will be heading back to Western Australia in 2025.

Last year the festival presented a paired back offering with the Spilt Milk House Party, but it was still lone of the best gigs we went to all year with Sycco, Artemas, Glass Animals, G-Flip, Troye Sivan.

There’s no news yet on who’ll be on their bill for 2025 yet, but dates for shows in Ballarat, Canberra, the Gold Coast and Perth have just been announced.

Kicking off at Victoria Park in Ballarat/Wadawurrung on Saturday 6 December, the tour will head west for its second ever Perth/Whadjuk instalment on Sunday 7 December at Claremont Showground.

Backing it up the following weekend on Saturday 13 December, the festival will roll into its hometown at Canberra/Ngunnawal’s Exhibition Park, before wrapping up on Sunday 14 December at Gold Coast/Kombumerri at Gold Coast Sports Precinct. 

Keep up to date with the announcements via their website.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture