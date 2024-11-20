Troye Sivan and G-Flip get a huge response at Spilt Milk House Party

Spilt Milk House Party drew an enthusiastic crowd to Kings Park in Perth on Saturday and Sunday night for a show that included Sycco, Artemas, G Flip, Glass Animals and headliner Troye Sivan.

Perth audiences have lamented that Sivan’s full concert did not come to Perth, but the energetic showcase hour long set he delivered was filled with hits.

Sycco and Artemas were fine warm up acts. British singer Artemas provided a sing-along moment for the crowd with his hit I Like the Way You Kiss Me. The party really got started once G Flip took to the stage.

Georgia Flipo took to the stage opening their set with a drum solo but was quickly back out the front whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

G Flip spoke about their love for spouse actor Chrishell Stause before they sang Be Your Man, the love song they wrote to woo their partner.

G Flip also included their cover of Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer as part of their set, encouraging fans to vote for it in next year’s Tripple J Hottest 100.

British band Glass Animals had an impressive set rolled out on stage ahead of their performance. A bank of computers resembling NASA mission control filled the stage.

Lead singer Dave Bailey took to the stage in an oversized white shirt, which was later removed to reveal a tight singlet underneath. They opened up with Your Love (Déjà Vu) which saw flashes of lights and manic dancing from the frontman.

The band worked their way through hits including Wonderful Nothing, A Tear in Space (Airlock), and their debut single Gooey, before reaching a climax with the anthemic Heat Waves.

Got Me Started was the perfect opener for Troye Sivan, joined on stage by six backing dancers his performance oozed unashamed sexuality.

Much of the Sivan’s performance appeared to be pre-recorded, leaving him free to vamp over the vocals and deliver some energetic dance moves. It was an electrifying performance.

As Sivan’s tour has worked its way through Europe and America much as been said of a moment where he simulates a sex act with his dance troupe, and even though we knew it was coming – it’s still quite a moment.

He quickly worked his way through My My My! before a quick costume change for In My Room which saw him reclining on a double bed.

Fans were asked to fill in For Ariana Grande as he performed their hit Dance to This, and another older hit Bloom was also included.

Sivan also spoke about how excited he was to be back in his hometown.

“I’ve partied all around the world but this is where I learned to party,” he said.

“I have home videos of me as a three-year-old singing in Kings Park. It’s very cool to be doing this right now, thank you.”

He also joked that if everyone was at his show tonight and the previous night, “who the hell is at The Court and Connections?”

A video of Sivan in drag played before he launched into One of Your Girls, he returned to the stage with a corset outfit and performed a lap dance for one of dancers.

His two collaborations with Charli XCX were also part of the show, the sing along of 1999 and more recent hit Talk Talk.

The show wrapped with the chants of Rush, the song that pushed Sivan’s career into a higher orbit. The crowd were going wild but were definitely left wanting more.