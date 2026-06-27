Spit It: Dagny, Beth Orton, Meltt and Sarah Nimmo

Take some time out, put on the headphones, drop the needle on the record, or queue up the latest releases on your phone.

Here’s four recently released albums that we’ve been playing at OUTinPerth HQ, new records from Dagny, Beth Orton, Meltt, and Sarah Nimmo.

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Dagny

Dancefloor Erotica

★ ★ ★ ★

Norwegian singer Dagny’s third album may be the one that sees her break out from the pack. It opens with the declaration of the mantra “Everyone Is a Dancer,” before launching into the title track, an irresistible order to dance with no exceptions. The party continues with GOSH!, while C’est La Vie delivers uplifting pop with a welcome dose of drama.

A harder edge arrives with Closet Disco Queen, as the singer proclaims she will no longer keep her disco queen status a secret. As orchestral stabs interject, Dagny dares us to simply watch her, creating a style that could be described as showtune-disco. With every word perfectly enunciated, her message of self-expression and self-love comes through clearly.

Turns Out I’m Not a Robot is another highlight, while the BPM increases with Black Bugatti. Sweat continues in a similar vein before the album closes with Rain. If you enjoy Lady Gaga, Alison Goldfrapp, Lykke Li, or Robyn, this record will be an easy recommendation.

Beth Orton

The Ground Above

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Beth Orton returns with her ninth album, the follow-up to 2022’s acclaimed Weather Alive. Across her career, Orton has explored folktronica alongside more acoustic sounds. Here, she delivers a stunning mix of jazz and Americana influences.

The opening title track is a winding eight-minute piece that envelops the listener in Orton’s sonic world. Featuring her husky voice, it blends soaring trumpets, delicate piano and propelling drums to set the tone for the journey ahead.

Before I Knew is quiet and sparse, with Orton’s voice at the forefront, rich in emotion and subtle detail. On Cigarette Curls, the slow and thoughtful storytelling continues as she creates a hazy, mesmerising atmosphere.

The fourth track, Waiting, lifts the tempo, tapping into a classic soul sound and featuring an amusing spoken word section. Celestial Light returns to a dreamy soundscape, while I’ll Miss You offers an engaging reflection on loss and absence.

As the album moves towards its close, the final two tracks provide a gentle uplift. Love You Right remains laid back, but shimmers with a sense of positivity. The closing track, Otherside, takes the listener somewhere else entirely, with a gospel sensibility, soaring vocals and an uplifting, joyful tone.

Across the record, Beth Orton gently transports listeners from a troubled dawn to a bright sunrise.

Meltt

Pathways

★ ★ ★ ★

Vancouver’s Meltt return with a new album, a gorgeous collection of indie pop with a subtle psychedelic tinge. It is bright, breezy, and uplifting, featuring thirteen sing-along tracks filled with funky guitar, glistening synthesizers, and the smooth vocals of singer Chris Smith. This marks the band’s fourth studio album.

Shimmering pop is the order of the day, with a run of tracks that maintain a consistent vibe. One Life, Up All Night, Hesitate, By Your Side, and I Love You flow seamlessly from one to another.

Another Elegy introduces a blues influence and takes a more laid-back approach, while Goodbye shifts toward a dance-oriented sound and feels primed for a remix. In Your Arms adds a touch of country and evokes elements of The Beta Band.

The Huntsman moves the band into rockier territory, before Monomyth brings things back to a calmer mood. Never Let Go stands out as a beautifully psychedelic moment on the record. The closing track, In Good Time, offers an intriguing blend of styles, again incorporating subtle country influences. Overall, this is a solid and consistent offering that invites repeat listening from start to finish.

Sarah Nimmo

How Can I Explain Myself?

★ ★ ★ ★

After a decade fronting the British band Nimmo, Sarah Nimmo presents her first solo work. It is a collection of crisp pop tunes that place lyrics and vocals front-and-centre against a backdrop of dance-driven production.

Album opener Lately introduces Nimmo with a vocal that echoes the tone of Alison Moyet and Tracey Thorn, instantly rich in drama, emotion and tension. It is soulful, with warm backing vocals, a steady beat and orchestral flourishes – a strong and confident beginning.

Night and Day opens with a repetitive call of “Hey girl” as Nimmo reflects on a lost love she desperately misses. The track leans into upbeat dance territory, driven by a catchy instrumental hook.

The Soul slows the pace with a sound that harks back to the 90s, combining rich layering with crisp production. Things loosen up on I’m Not Sorry, which has a playful vibe, while Old Soul is more mellow. Take the Pain Away offers a heartfelt reflection on the end of a relationship.

One of the album’s highlights is I Still Miss You, which begins as an emotional ballad before expanding into a euphoric dancefloor moment – an impressive shift in tone and scale.