Stan takes audiences behind the biggest catfight on ‘Joe vs Carole’

Streaming service Stan has just released a behind the scenes look the upcoming deadly catfight – Joe vs Carole.

With all episodes available Friday 4 March, the behind the scenes look includes interviews with Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan.

Filmed in Queensland, Joe vs Carole is a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

Written and executive produced by Etan Frankel, Joe vs Carole is directed by Justin Tipping and Natalie Bailey.

Cast includes John Cameron Mitchell (Hegwig and the Angry Inch) as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as Carole Baskin, Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Howard Baskin, Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town) as John Reinke, Sam Keeley (The English Game) as John Finlay, Nat Wolff (Paper Towns) as Travis Maldonado.

Australia’s Marlo Kelly (Dare Me) also stars as Jamie Murdock, with William Fichtner (Mom) as Rick Kirkham, Dean Winters (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Jeff Lowe, and Australia’s David Wenham (Elvis) as Don Lewis.

The brand new series Joe vs Carole premieres 4 March on Stan.

