It’s all-out war in first teaser for ‘Joe vs Carole’ on Stan

Aussie streaming stars Stan have released the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated series Joe vs Carole, available Friday March 4.

Written and executive produced by Etan Frankel, the much-anticipated takes Wondery’s smash-hit 2020 podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King and brings it to the screen with an all-star cast, directed by Justin Tipping and Natalie Bailey and filmed in Queensland.

The epic clash between US large animal keepers Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin captivated audiences on Netflix during the Covid-19 pandemic and Joe vs Carole is taking the unbelievable rivalry to another level.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch star John Cameron Mitchell is Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, SNL’s Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Marlo Kelly as Jamie Murdock, William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, and Australia’s David Wenham as Don Lewis.

Showrunner, Writer, and Executive Producer Etan Frankel promises Joe vs Carole is a wild ride.

“We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are,” Frankel said.

“John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Joe vs Carole premieres 4 March, same day as the US and only on Stan.

