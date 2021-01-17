Star Trek actor Mary Wiseman declares “I’m Here and Queer”

Actor Mary Wiseman who plays Ensign Sylvia Tilly on the Netflix series Star Trek Discovery has shared in an interview that she is bisexual and identifies as queer.

In an live video interview with website StarTrek.com Wiseman was answering questions from writer Dawn Ennis, but the chat was plagued by technical difficulties. At one point Wiseman appeared to say she was “not straight” but the feed was cutting out and it was not clear what the actor has been asked.

In a new interview Wiseman has clarified her comments saying that before she met her husband Noah Averbach-Katz she’d dated both men and women.

“I did say this! It’s not a big deal at all,” Wiseman confirmed. “I just didn’t want to say I’m straight when I’m not! Before Noah, I dated and loved people of all genders. I never liked it when straight-presenting women dominated conversations about bisexuality/pansexuality when I was with women, so I try not to do it now, but I also don’t want it to feel like I’m hiding anything because I’m queer and proud!”

The third series of Star Trek Discovery just came to a conclusion with an action packed double episode which saw Wiseman’s character battling invaders who’d taken control of the space vessel. The third season of the show saw her husband join the cast, he played a blue alien named Vin who had been enslaved by an evil warlord.

Since it’s launch three years ago Discovery has included lots of queer cast members and characters. Alongside Wiseman, cast members Tog Notaro, Wilson Cruz, Blu Del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Anthony Rapp all identify as part of the LGBTIQ+ communities.

The show features gay couple Hugh and Paul played by Cruz and Rapp. While this season also introduced non-binary character Adira played by Del Barrio and her partner Gray played by Alexander.

The shows fourth season is expected in 2022.

