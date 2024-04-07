Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ heads off on its final quest

Culture

The fifth and final season of Star Trek Discovery has arrived at Paramount+ and Captain Michael Burnham and her crew are heading off on one final quest.

Unlike the many different iterations of Star Trek that have come before and after this series, the characters on Discovery have been through more character development and transformations to their environment that any of the other shows in the franchise.

- Advertisement -

Over the previous four seasons Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) has had lots of changes in her life, and lots of different haircuts too.

She’s gone from First Officer to disgraced crew member in prison, then on to being a hard-working team seeking redemption, and eventually becoming the Captain of the ship.

Along the way the crew has dealt with mirror universes filled with dictatorial versions of themselves, discovered secret Klingons among their numbers, and travelled hundreds of years into the future and stayed there.

The final season sees the crew taking on a quest, a treasure hunt across the galaxy. The stakes are high and there’s a whole bunch of new crew members and fresh villians to get to know.

All your favourite characters are there too, and we get to see the development of the relationships of the shows many queer characters including Chief engineer Paul Stammets (Anthony Rapp) and his husband, the ship’s doctor, Hugh Culber.

We also see non-binary Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio) and their transgender partner Gray (Ian Alexander) reunited.

Joining the show this season is Callum Keith Rennie as new officer Rayner. He rubs the Discovery crew up the wrong way when they first meet, but they’re going to have to learn to work together.

The first episode also reveals a link back to some classic episodes of the franchise, but we’re not given out any spoilers, you’ll have to watch.

The OUTinPerth team has watched the first five episodes of the new series, and oh-boy, it’s quite a ride.

The first two episodes are available now, and a new episode comes out each week. We can’t wait to see the rest of the series!

Stream Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+

Latest

Culture

Hunter Schafer stars in new thriller ‘Cuckoo’

0
Hunter Schafer, best known for her role as Jules...
Culture

Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

0
It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to...
History

On This Gay Day | Ryan White died of an AIDS-related illness

0
In 1984 American teenager Ryan White was diagnosed as...
News

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson apologises for using homophobic slur

0
Footballer Jeremy Finlayson has apoloigised for using a homophobic...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Hunter Schafer stars in new thriller ‘Cuckoo’

0
Hunter Schafer, best known for her role as Jules...
Culture

Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

0
It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to...
History

On This Gay Day | Ryan White died of an AIDS-related illness

0
In 1984 American teenager Ryan White was diagnosed as...
News

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson apologises for using homophobic slur

0
Footballer Jeremy Finlayson has apoloigised for using a homophobic...
Culture

Robert Baxter on making music and defying expectations

0
EXCLUSIVE Robert Baxter has just released their debut EP you...

Hunter Schafer stars in new thriller ‘Cuckoo’

OUTinPerth -
Hunter Schafer, best known for her role as Jules in Euphoria stars alongside Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens in the new psychological horror film...
Read more

Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

OUTinPerth -
It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to check out. In this week’s edition we look at videos from Empire of the Sun, Pet Shop...
Read more

On This Gay Day | Ryan White died of an AIDS-related illness

OUTinPerth -
In 1984 American teenager Ryan White was diagnosed as living with HIV. At a time when little was known about the virus, and discrimination...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture