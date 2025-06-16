State government commits more than $1 million to establish LGBTIQA+ community grants program

EXCLUSIVE

The Cook Labor Government has revealed they will commit to supporting LGBTQIA+ services and initiatives in our state as part of the 2025/26 State Budget.

Announced today, the State Government has confirmed it will establish the LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Initiatives Grants Program with more than $1 million available over four years, to be administered by the Department of Communities.

The commitment comes as development of the state’s first whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy enters a new phase, with consultation led by peak body Rainbow Futures WA set to end this month.

The grants program will complement $1.2 million in funding already assigned to support major LGBTQIA+ support organisations over the next four years: Living Proud WA, TransFolk WA, GLBTI Rights in Ageinc Inc (GRAI) and Rainbow Futures WA.

An additional $475,000 will be delivered to Rainbow Futures WA, to support the organisation’s growth as the newly appointed peak body for LGBTQIA+ advocacy in Western Australia, bringing the total community funding to $2.25 million.

Minister for Youth Hannah Beazley, who has been a key spokesperson throughout the Strategy’s rollout, says the government is committed to strengthening our state’s LGBTIQA+ services sector and ensuring these organisations are empowered to continue supporting the diverse needs of our communities.

“This landmark funding will also support new and existing programs that will help deliver on the outcomes of our government’s first whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy and Action Plan,” Minister Beazley said.

“This funding and the Strategy represent the Cook Labor Government’s continued commitment to creating a more inclusive WA by promoting the wellbeing and full social and economic participation of our LGBTIQA+ community”

LGBTIQA+ Community groups welcome the funding confirmation

Dr Misty Farquhar, CEO of Rainbow Futures WA, said the the organisation was thrilled with the government’s commitment to the sector.

“This funding is transformative for the WA LGBTIQA+ community sector. We’re thrilled to see this commitment delivered following the state election, particularly the investment in a grants program to support the WA LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy.

“As the state’s LGBTIQA+ peak body, Rainbow Futures WA will continue working with community and government to address harmful policies, practices, and laws impacting our community. These additional resources will expand our capacity-building and community development work, strengthening the entire sector.

“We’re optimistic about a future where LGBTIQA+ people in WA are safe, respected, and included.” Dr Farquhar said.

Sam Gibbings from Transfolk of WA also welcomed the funding announcement.



“This is a welcome and much needed investment. It allows us to strengthen the vital, peer-led support our community relies on.

“While we celebrate this, our advocacy for protective legislative reform continues, and we look forward to working with the government to make a real difference for trans and gender diverse folk in WA.” she commented.

Meaghan Holden, CEO of Living Proud WA said the funding was a positive step forward.

“This funding is a very positive step for the LGBTIQA+SB sector, and we are thankful that the Cook government has upheld their pre-election promise.



“We know that the LGBTIQA+SB community needs more safe and inclusive peer services across WA and this funding will help Living Proud and others to continue providing this critical support.

“We also welcome the new Grants Program which will provide further much-needed financial support to a broad range of initiatives right across the community. Living Proud looks forward to continuing our work with the Cook Government to help shape the development and implementation of the Inclusion Strategy and Action Plan, and ensuring the community continues to be heard and represented.” Holden said.

David Gibson, the chair of GRAI: Gay Rights in Ageing, also welcomed the funding, saying it would ensure that older voices in the community were also included.

“GRAI welcomes the Cook Government’s $2.25 million commitment to strengthen Western Australia’s LGBTIQA+ community, as announced in the 2025–26 State Budget.

“We are particularly excited by the introduction of a new $1 million Inclusion Initiatives Grants Program, which creates vital opportunities to invest in grassroots, community-led projects. These grants are essential for building capacity, amplifying lived experience, and ensuring that inclusion efforts reflect the full diversity of our community.” Gibson told OUTinPerth.

“GRAI also acknowledges the continuation of core funding for key organisations, including Living Proud, Transfolk WA, and GRAI, who provide vital services across the state. The $255,000 allocated to GRAI over the next two years will support our continued work to elevate the voices of older LGBTI people, a group whose needs and contributions are too often overlooked.” he said.

Gibson also said he hoped the current work being done on the LGBTIQA+ inclusion strategy would also capture the needs of older members of the communities.

“As Western Australia moves forward with its first whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, it must honour the voices, resilience, and contributions of older LGBTI people.



“GRAI has long championed this perspective, and we stand ready to help ensure no one is left behind in the journey toward equality. The lived experiences of older people offer both wisdom for younger generations and a powerful reminder to government of the urgency for reform.” Gibson said.

Declaration: Rainbow Futures WA CEO Misty Farquhar and OUTinPerth co-editor Leigh Andrew Hill are both employed by Curtin University.