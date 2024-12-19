Staying Vigilant Against Mpox During the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, Western Australia is witnessing a concerning rise in mpox cases, with 16 diagnoses reported this year.

While the festive period brings joy and connection, it also presents an opportunity for the spread of infectious diseases, including mpox.

- Advertisement -

Staying vigilant about symptoms and taking proactive steps to protect yourself and others will be critical during this time, especially as M Clinic’s outreach services temporarily pause.

Mpox is a viral infection that is usually mild, with most people recovering without treatment within a few weeks. However, some individuals, particularly those who are immunocompromised, pregnant, or very young, can experience severe symptoms.

Mpox typically presents with a distinctive rash that progresses from bumps and blisters to scabs, often appearing on the face, mouth, torso, limbs, or genital areas. Other symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, muscle aches, joint pain, chills, and exhaustion. These symptoms can appear 5 to 21 days after exposure.

The virus spreads through close contact with rashes, body fluids, or contaminated objects like towels. While less common, prolonged face-to-face exposure can lead to transmission through respiratory droplets. Intimate contact, including sexual activity, is a primary mode of transmission, particularly in populations where recent cases have been concentrated, such as gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men.

At M Clinic, we have been proactive in addressing the re-emergence of mpox. Vaccination remains a key strategy in preventing its spread. To date, M Clinic has delivered over 70% of all mpox vaccines administered in Western Australia since the start of the 2024 outbreak.

Vaccination involves two doses administered at least 28 days apart for optimal protection. These vaccines have been distributed through our clinic and a temporary outreach site at Perth Steam Works on Thursday evenings, catering to those who prefer non-traditional healthcare settings. These efforts demonstrate our commitment to reaching those who need it most.

However, during the Christmas and New Year period, our outreach vaccination clinics will take a short break, with regular operations resuming on January 6th. During this time, it is essential for everyone to remain vigilant.

If you notice any symptoms resembling mpox, such as a rash or flu-like symptoms, seek medical advice promptly from your trusted healthcare provider. Testing and vaccination are effective ways to protect yourself, and isolating until all blisters and sores have healed—or until cleared by a healthcare professional—can help prevent the virus from spreading.

We also encourage the community to maintain good hygiene practices during the holidays. Washing hands frequently with soap, avoiding shared personal items, and keeping physical contact minimal with those who show symptoms are simple but effective measures.

While M Clinic’s outreach services are temporarily paused, we are committed to ensuring that accurate information and resources remain available to the community. Our website and social media platforms will continue to provide updates and guidance on managing mpox during this period.

The festive season is a time to celebrate, but it is also an opportunity to prioritise health and safety. By staying informed, taking precautions, and seeking help when needed, we can reduce the spread of mpox and keep our community safe.

Together, let’s make this holiday season joyful and healthy for all.

Sharmila Radha Krishnan

Manager – Clinical & Therapeutic Services

WAAC