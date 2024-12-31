Stephen Fry knighted in King’s New Year Honours

Stephen Fry has been knighted in the King’s New Year Honours. The writer, actor and television host has been recognised for his services to mental health awareness, the environment and charity.

Here’s just one of over 1,200 people from across the United Kingdom who have received an honor. The third New Year’s list in the reign of King Charles III.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said everyday Britons were doing remarkable things for their communities.

“Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities. They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does. The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”

Stephen Fry at the 18th Annual BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards, Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel, Century City, California in 2009. (Shutterstock)

Speaking to the PA News Agency Fry commented on the honour, saying it’s not something that would have been expected in his childhood.

“When you are recognised it does make you feel a bit ‘crikey’, but I think the most emotional thing is that when I think of my childhood, and my dreadful unhappiness and misery and stupidity, and everything that led to so many failures as a child.

“And for my parents, really, what a disaster. I mean every time the phone rang, they thought, ‘Oh, God, what has Stephen done now’. It was a sort of joke in the family.” he said.

As a teenager Fry was expelled from his school and was later arrested for credit card fraud, he spent three months in prison on remand. He later got his life on track finishing high school and being admitted to the prestigious Cambridge University.

He joined the legendary Footlights theatre group at Cambridge where he met future collaborators Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie. He went on to appear in comedy television programs, host documentaries, write plays, author many books and several volumes of memoirs.

Other notable names in the list include author Jacqueline Wilson who has been made a Dame Grand Cross (GBE) for her services to literature. In 2020 the children’s author shared with the world that she’d been in a same-sex relationship with her partner Trish for almost two decades.

Actors Carey Mulligan and Sarah Lancashire have also been made Dames, with each awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Lancashire’s Last Tango in Halifax costar Anne Reid is also receiving a CBE. She spent 10 years on the British soap opera Coronation Street and later went on to appear in the sitcom dinnerladies, and the Russel T Davies series Years and Years.

Alan Titchmash, best known for his gardening television programs, has also been knighted and awarded a CBE, as was author Alan Hollinghurst who wrote In the Line of Beauty.

Singer Myleene Klass, who was once a member of the television manufactured pop band Hear’Say has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). Klass has spoken about her experiences the four miscarriages she has experienced during pregnancy, and the psychological effects of baby loss on women.

Actor Anne-Marie Duff, who appeared in the TV series Shameless and Sex Education is made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE), as is Doctor Who actor Tom Baker. Baker played the time travelling adventurer between 1974 and 1981 and last week celebrated his 90th birthday.

Author Kazuo Ishiguro was made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for his services to literature. The Japanese born British novelist won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2017.

Debbie Lane, the founder and CEO of the Cymru LGBTIQA+ helpline and Progress Cymru Counselling Service was awarded an OBE for her services to inclusion, employment, for her contributions to the LGBTIQA+ communities, and for saving young lives.

Ubaid-ul Rehman was also recognised for services to equality in the LGBTIQA+ community, they are the Senior Diversity and Inclusion Adviser at the College of Policing. Louise Smith was another person recognised for creating empowerment in the LGBTIQA+ community.

There was recognition too for Luke Black, Chair of the LGBT Conservatives, and Dr Matthew Cain, a writer and broadcaster, was also on the list.

Jill Nalder was recognised for her services to people living with HIV.

Update: 31-12-24 11:00am additional information on Alan Hollinghurst added.