Graeme Watson
Stephen K Amos is out of the jungle and touring the land

Culture

Fresh off his stint in the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, comedian Stephen K Amos is returning to what he’s best known for touring the nation and making us laugh.

Amos is delivering his latest show Oxymoron. He played a string of small shows at the Adelaide Fringe through February and March before he headed to South Africa for the celebrity reality show.

This week he begins a tour around Australia visiting Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gold Coast, Central Coast, Orange, Sydney, Thirroul, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Narre Warrenm Kingston and Gelong.

Stephen K. Amos is bringing his latest show to Perth this May.

Amos will play two shows in Perth this May. He’ll be at The Rechabite on 17th May, and then play a second show at The Regal Theatre the following night.

Amos made his first trip to Perth in 2012, and since then has been a regular visitor to our city and has been seen out enjoying Perth’s LGBTIQA+ scene after his shows.

Audiences were impressed with the witty charm Amos brought to the South African jungle during his stint on I’m a Celebrity… and during his stay he learned how to swim, a skill that had eluded him up until now.

Check out all the tour dates and get tickets.

Culture

Bibliophile | Tātā Bay holds secrets in the dunes in ‘Return to Blood’

0
New Zealand writer Michael Bennett introduced detective Hana Westerman to the world in Better the Blood and, in his latest novel, Hana returns to Tātā Bay near Nelson, the town where the Māori woman grew up.

