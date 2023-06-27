‘Stone In My Shoe’: Indie artist Darcy Fox shares new single

Queer indie musician Darcy Fox puts the pieces back together on her new single exploring our fragility.

Stone In My Shoe looks at the way our experiences leave us marked, for better or worse.

“I’m a very sensitive person, I always have been,” Fox says.

“Sometimes that’s useful and other times it can be overwhelming. Stone In My Shoe is about the hard parts.”

Originally written in 2019, Fox says the catalyst for this track was feeling her old insecurities creep into a new relationship.

Fox presents her music like a journal, and at times it feels like you’re witnessing something a little too personal – like a secret you can’t take back.

Stone In My Shoe is out now.

