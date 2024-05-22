Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Pride in Sport Festival to promote LGBTQ+ belonging

Lifestyle

A new sports festival has been launched to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in Australian sport.

The Australian Pride in Sport Festival will be hosted by New South Wales support organisation ACON’s Pride in Sport initiative, funded through the Australian Sports Commission’s Play Well participation grant.

This exciting initiative sets out with a mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility, participation and inclusion in sporting codes across the nation.

Pride in Sport National Program Manager Beau Newell says the festival is a significant milestone for the community.

“We are proud to create an inclusive platform where everyone can participate and celebrate diversity in sports,” Newell says.

“This funding from the Australian Sports Commission allows us to break down barriers and foster a supportive environment for LGBTQ+ athletes.”

Pride in Sport are already working with more than 100 sports organisations around Australia to create welcoming environments for LGBTQ+ players.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill says ACON is dedicated to promoting inclusivity and diversity in all aspects of life.

“The Australian Pride in Sport Festival is a prime example of our commitment to create safe and welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals,” Parkhill says.

“We are grateful for the support from the Australian Sports Commission and look forward to working together to make this festival a success.”

The festival will host a series of events to engage the community and promote connection including sports events across various codes, with opportunities for participants to compete and showcase their talents.

There will also be beginner sessions to encourage new players to try different sports and break down those initial barriers to participation in a supportive environment.

The festival will also see the launch of the LGBTQ+ Participation in Sport Activation Guide. This resource will be developed in collaboration with partners and will support sporting organisations to engage with our communities.

The project is due to begin on 1 July 2024, with the festival earmarked for early 2025.

Stay tuned to Pride in Sport for more information.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

