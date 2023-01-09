Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Noah Schnapp has shared that he is gay. The star of the television series Stranger Things shared the news in an Instagram post last week.

In the brief clip the 18-year-old actor lip-synced to a voice over meme that said ““You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

While he titled his post, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” referring to his character Will Byers on the popular show. He also added a note sharing that his family had been accepting of his coming out news.

Fans of the show had long speculated that Schnapp’s character was gay, something he avoided talking about in interviews until recently. During the show’s fourth season writers made Will’s sexuality more overt.

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” Schnapp said during an interview with industry bible Variety in June 2022.

“Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike”. Schnapp said. Mike is Will’s best friend played by Finn Wolfhard.

OIP Staff

