Strike three: Pauline Hanson fails to get gender inquiry for a third time

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has failed in her latest bid to instigate a parliamentary inquiry into the medical treatment of transgender youth. It’s the third time One Nation have moved a motion calling for an inquiry.

Warning: This story has details of comments which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

After debate on the issue dragged on for an extended period due to parliament’s long winter break, the motion was put to a vote today and only 25 of parliament’s 76 senators voiced their support for the proposal.

One Nation’s call for an investigation into the issue found support from Senator Ralph Babet of United Australia, and conservative Liberal party members including Senators Claire Chandler, Alex Antic, Sarah Henderson, Michaelia Cash, and Matt Canavan.

There were 38 votes against the motion with Labor, The Greens, some independents and moderate Liberal party members knocking back the proposal.

Yesterday when One Nation pushed to have an inquiry on the Australian Classification Review Board, moderate Liberals were absent from the chamber when the vote was called, today they stood alongside their parliamentary colleagues to block Senator Hanson’s inquiry into transgender youth. Liberal senators Simon Birmingham, Andrew Bragg, Jane Hume, Maria Kovacic, and Dean Smith all voted against the move.

In a media statement following the vote Senator Hanson took aim at those who voted no, accusing them of colluding and supporting the “mutilation of Australian children.” and attempting to “remake the human species”.

Senator Hanson labeled independent senator David Pocock a “doormat” and described Liberal members who opposed the motion as “wet blankets” who were “masquerading as conservatives”.

The One Nation leader accused the medical profession of treating transgender health as a money-making exercise.

“We’re also seeing a lot of evidence pile up that this ideology is making a lot of money out of ruining these kids’ lives and destroying their families.” Senator Hanson said. “‘Transitioning’ costs more than $150,000 per child, and with thousands of Australian children now presenting at these clinics, that adds up to hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s not just an ideology; it’s an industry preying on vulnerable Australian children.”

During debate on the motion Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young questioned if there were more important issues One Nation MPs could focus on instead of being fizated on people’s gender, sex lives and clothing choices.

