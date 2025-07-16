Stuart Aubrey joins Lifeblood for the momentous day removing barriers for LGBTQIA+ community

As the Member for Scarborough, a volunteer surf lifesaver, and a surfer with Ocean Heroes Australia, Stuart is passionate about helping others. But as a gay man, he has been unable to donate his rare and high-demand O- blood to save lives.



Lifeblood, the Australian Red Cross blood donation service, after many years of work, has been able to remove sexuality and sexual activity-based restrictions for plasma donations.

With the changes coming in this week, Aubrey was one of the first to be joining the queue to roll up his sleeves.

Stuart Aubrey, Member for Scarborough.

“This is a powerful and long-overdue step forward. For years, people like me, who are ready and willing to help, have been locked out of donating simply because of who we are. That changes today.”



“I’m rolling up my sleeve not just for those who need plasma today, but for the countless others who now have the opportunity to give back too.” Aubrey said.

The MP is also encouraging other people in the LGBTIQA+ communities to consider becoming blood donors.



“Now that more of us can donate, we should. If you are eligible, book an appointment, it is a simple act that could save someone’s life. One day, it might be yours or someone you love.”



The changes also introduce a new, gender-neutral risk assessment for blood and platelet donations.



The MP said this major step begins the unwinding of historical stigmatisation that has contributed to the exclusion of LGBTQIA+ Australians and opens the door for more people to help save lives, all while keeping the highest standards of safety.



Aubrey expressed pride in finally becoming eligible to donate plasma and is committed to doing his part to help Western Australia’s blood collection services avoid critically low reserves, a challenge that arises far too often.



He also acknowledged the ongoing efforts of Lifeblood and its dedicated team, who have worked over many years to support more inclusive donation policies. Saying while regulatory decisions are made independently, Lifeblood’s advocacy has played a significant role in helping bring about this positive step forward.



Aubrey extended his thanks to all Western Australians who take time out of their day to give blood, noting that their generosity truly makes a difference.



He is encouraging others, especially first-time donors, to join in this simple act that saves lives, one that may one day help someone they love, or even themselves.



To learn more or to book an appointment to donate, visit www.lifeblood.com.au

Let Us Give campaign expresses concern over whole blood donation reform

The Let Us Give campaign, who have been at the forefront of lobbying for changes to the blood donation rules have welcomed the changes to plasma donations, but expressed concern over the yet-to-arrive reforms to whole blood donations.

Let Us Give spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said he also encouraged people to sign up to be donors, but also noted that further improvements could still me made to match best practice.

“We welcome the fact that from today gay men, and bisexual men and transgender women who have sex with men, as well as anyone on PrEP, will be able to donate plasma without any wait periods required.”

“We urge all those who newly-able to donate plasma to take the time to help others in need.”

“But the outdated and discriminatory rules for whole blood donation are still to be changed.” Croome said.

“Let Us Give has been advocating for a new whole-blood donation policy that focusses on the safety of a donor’s sexual activity rather than the gender of their sexual partner.”

“This will open up a new source of safe blood for those in need and remove discrimination from Australia’s blood collection system.”

“This reform has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, but the proposed questions are confusing and are not best practice.”

“We will continue to work with Lifeblood to ensure the questions whole blood donors are asked reflect best practice in countries like the UK and Canada.” Croome said.

Lifeblood has said the reform to whole blood donor screening questions is likely to come into effect next year.