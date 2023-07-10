Support for transgender people, their families and friends

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Today there has been a significant level of discussion about transgender youth, health care and rights on social media ahead of the ABC screening an episode of Four Corners.

OUTinPerth encourages everyone to engage with support services if help is needed.

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

PFLAG PERTH – (PARENTS, FAMILIES & FRIENDS OF LESBIANS & GAYS) — is a community organisation offering support and understanding for families and friends with loved ones who are LGBTI. Meetings are held every second month in West Perth. Visit website for more information, news, events and meeting dates: www.pflagwa.org.au Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.