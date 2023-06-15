Support the Western Swifts at their ‘Pride’ movie night

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Show your support for the Western Swifts this Saturday night by snapping up some tickets to their film fundraiser.

They’ll be celebrating international pride month with a screen of the amazing film Pride.

Matthew Marchus’s film shares the amazing story of how the queer community and striking coal miners found solidarity in Britain in the early 1980s.

When Margaret Thatcher announced plans to close 20 coal mines across Britain in 1984, the National Union of Mineworkers chose to go on strike to protect their members’ livelihoods. With 1000 families per week needing food, things were extremely tough.

Thirty years later, Matthew Warchus film brings to the screen a story of unlikely bedfellows. Headed by Mark Ashton (Ben Schnetzer), a London based group of gay men and lesbians started to shake buckets to raise money for the struggling miners. The National Union of Mineworkers didn’t want to know about them so they approached a small village in South Wales to offer their support. While it was a clash of cultures, both groups were being demonised by the press, the police and the public.

This is a great chance to see the much-loved film on the big screen.

The Western Swifts are Perth’s LGBTIQA+ badminton club. They get together to play badminton, meet new people, and sometimes share a meal!

They welcome everyone from beginners to seasoned players who want to make friends and share skills. The members span a wide range of playing levels and abilities and whatever your experience is you’ll be sure to find other players right there with you.

Find out more about the club.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.