Support WAAC this Pride season at ‘Slip Slay Play’

It’s time to start scheduling your PrideFEST activities with Perth’s annual Pride celebrations just a few months away.

WAAC, formerly the WA AIDS Council, will be hosting a fundraiser at The Court which combines a fabulous brunch, drag performances and bingo.

Booze, brunch, drag babes and bingo is the perfect combination.

Hosted by the amazing Dean Misdale, Cindy Crosscheck and Blake Cassette, the party will be on 5th November for three hours of brunch, music, prize winning and fabulous food.

All proceeds raised will go directly to the team at WAAC who will be conducting the Gay Community Periodic Survey, so if you’re a gay or bi man you’re highly encourage you to have your say, but of course this event is open to anyone who would like to come and have a good time!

The cover charge gets you entry, food and drink will be available to purchase at the bar.

Grab your tickets at Humantix.

OIP Staff

