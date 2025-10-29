Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Suzanne Vega books Australian tour for 2026

Culture

Suzanne Vega’s songs have become staples of radio airwaves with hits like Luka, Marlene On the Wall and her acapella tune Tom’s Diner was transformed when it was remixed by DNA.

Since the 1980s Vega has been releasing a steady stream of acclaimed albums, and next year fans will have the chance to see her perform live when she tours Australia. She’ll be playing her big hits and songs from her acclaimed new album Flying with Angels.

- Advertisement -

Her eight date Australian tour will take her around the country and the final show will be in Perth at The Regal Theatre.

Suzanne Vega photographed by Ebry Yildiz.

The tour will begin in Brisbane on Saturday 12th September 2026 with a show at Fortitude Valley, she’ll then head to The Playhouse at Caloundra on Sunday 13th September.

A show at Twin Towns in Tweed Heads will be on Wednesday 16th September, before taking up residence at the Sydney Opera House on Friday 18th September.

Vega will head to Canberra’s Llewellyn Hall on Sunday 30th September, Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Tuesday 22nd September and then Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on Thursday September 24th.

Perth turn will be the last show on the tour itinerary with Suzanne Vegs taking to the stage at The Regal Theatre on Saturday 26th September.

Tickets on sale Thursday October 30 at 10am local time www.davidroywilliams.com

Flying with Angels is the tenth studio album of Vega’s career, and she’s also released five live albums.

Latest

News

“I am deeply sorry for this” Jason Tuazon-McCheyne apologies for podcast

0
The personal apology for The Equality Project's CEO comes ahead of the Better Together Conference beginning on Friday.
News

King Charles lays flowers at the UK’s national memorial for LGBT armed forces veterans

0
It's the first time King Charles has attended an event for the LGBT communities.
Local

David Goncalves elected Deputy Lord Mayor of Perth

0
Councillor David Goncalves was elected as Deputy Lord Mayor...
Local

Pride WA and Team Perth celebrate 2030 Gay Games win

0
A huge thanks has been issued to all the supporters of the bid to bring the event to Perth.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

“I am deeply sorry for this” Jason Tuazon-McCheyne apologies for podcast

0
The personal apology for The Equality Project's CEO comes ahead of the Better Together Conference beginning on Friday.
News

King Charles lays flowers at the UK’s national memorial for LGBT armed forces veterans

0
It's the first time King Charles has attended an event for the LGBT communities.
Local

David Goncalves elected Deputy Lord Mayor of Perth

0
Councillor David Goncalves was elected as Deputy Lord Mayor...
Local

Pride WA and Team Perth celebrate 2030 Gay Games win

0
A huge thanks has been issued to all the supporters of the bid to bring the event to Perth.
Culture

Rosalía teams up with Bjork and Yves Tumor for operatic new single

0
'Berghain' is the stunning and quirky new single that brings together the three singers.

“I am deeply sorry for this” Jason Tuazon-McCheyne apologies for podcast

OUTinPerth -
The personal apology for The Equality Project's CEO comes ahead of the Better Together Conference beginning on Friday.
Read more

King Charles lays flowers at the UK’s national memorial for LGBT armed forces veterans

OUTinPerth -
It's the first time King Charles has attended an event for the LGBT communities.
Read more

David Goncalves elected Deputy Lord Mayor of Perth

Graeme Watson -
Councillor David Goncalves was elected as Deputy Lord Mayor at a City of Perth Special Council Meeting on Tuesday evening - the first meeting of the...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture