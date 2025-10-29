Suzanne Vega books Australian tour for 2026

Suzanne Vega’s songs have become staples of radio airwaves with hits like Luka, Marlene On the Wall and her acapella tune Tom’s Diner was transformed when it was remixed by DNA.

Since the 1980s Vega has been releasing a steady stream of acclaimed albums, and next year fans will have the chance to see her perform live when she tours Australia. She’ll be playing her big hits and songs from her acclaimed new album Flying with Angels.

Her eight date Australian tour will take her around the country and the final show will be in Perth at The Regal Theatre.

Suzanne Vega photographed by Ebry Yildiz.

The tour will begin in Brisbane on Saturday 12th September 2026 with a show at Fortitude Valley, she’ll then head to The Playhouse at Caloundra on Sunday 13th September.

A show at Twin Towns in Tweed Heads will be on Wednesday 16th September, before taking up residence at the Sydney Opera House on Friday 18th September.

Vega will head to Canberra’s Llewellyn Hall on Sunday 30th September, Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Tuesday 22nd September and then Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on Thursday September 24th.

Perth turn will be the last show on the tour itinerary with Suzanne Vegs taking to the stage at The Regal Theatre on Saturday 26th September.

Tickets on sale Thursday October 30 at 10am local time www.davidroywilliams.com

Flying with Angels is the tenth studio album of Vega’s career, and she’s also released five live albums.