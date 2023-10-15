Suzi Quatro to headline Red Hot Summer Tour

Rock icon Suzi Quatro will return to Australia once more to headline the next edition of the Red Hot Summer tour.

The outdoor festival shows will take place in various locations across the country and will see Quatro taking centre stage on a bill that also includes Cheap Trick, alongside Aussie favourites Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, and Chocolate Starfish.

It will be Quatro’s 38th tour of Australia and it seems Australian fans can never get enough of the rocker because her last tour was less than a year ago.

To date, this enigmatic performer has sold over 55 million records, in fact, for a seven-year period in the 1970s she was featured in the British charts for an incredible 101 weeks. Her hits include The Wild One, 48 Crash, Devil Gate Drive, She’s in Love with You and If You Can’t Give Me Love to name a few.

While the Red Hot Summer tour will take in Port Macquarie, Southport, Berry, Toowoomba, Bribie Island, Ballarat, the Yarra Valley and Seppetsfield, it won’t make it to Western Australia.

Don’t despair though, Quatro, Cheap Trick and The Angels will be making the journey across the Nullabor for a show at Fremantle Prison on Thursday 21st March 2024.

Tickets are on sale now.

OUTinPerth chatted to Quatro back in 2016 about her long career- take a listen to our conversation.

OIP Staff

