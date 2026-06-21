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The Blue Room’s Winter Nights returns for artists and art lovers alike

Culture

The Blue Room Theatre’s Winter Nights program is back with performances, workshops and events to connect our local creative community.

The winter festival is described as a laboratory for performance, a space for testing, tinkering and transformation.

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Among the program is the return of the 600 Seconds series, challenging artists to try out new works through five distinct programs: Makes, Moves, Music, Montage and Menagerie.

Featured artists this year include Lima Brightlove, MJ Anderson-Hyde, Ruby Delgado, Monroe Myles, as well as Leonardo De Paula and Contra Tapscott – also known as performance artists Brenda Wee and Contra.

These artists have been mentored by some of the most exciting creative minds in Perth, including drag mastermind Ginava and Black Swan State Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Kate Champion.

You can also sign up for workshops and events to build your skills and expand your networks.

Workshops include Meet The Media, Quick Basics of Dramaturgy, Basic Technical Problem Solving and Clown and the Physical Impulse. You can also join the Theatre Salon or get a sneak peek of some Works In Progress.

Winter Nights is happening from 7 – 18 July. For more, head to blueroom.org.au

Image: Apurva Gupta

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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