‘Drag Race Down Under vs The World’ season one cast revealed

Almost a year following the season announcement, the queens of Drag Race Down Under vs The World are here!

11 contestants have been revealed, with drag artists from the Down Under, USA, UK, España and the Philippines set to battle it out.

- Advertisement -

Representing Australia and New Zealand is a selection of drag icons and favourites: Art Simone and Coco Jumbo (season 1), Flor (season 3) and Nikita Iman and Vybe (season 4).

Throwing their wig in the ring for “The World”, we have Estrella Extravaganza for Spain, M1ss Jade S0 from the Philippines, Michael Marouli from the UK and Nicole Paige Brooks and Lala Ri representing the USA.

US season 2 and All Stars 1 contestant Raven has also been announced as a competitor, though many fans online are speculating this may be a stunt, considering she is deeply embedded across the franchise as an on-screen mentor and RuPaul’s personal make up artist.

The new series will be judged by resident Down Under host Michelle Visage, alongside season four winner Lazy Susan and comedian Rhys Nicholson.

Meet the queens in the promo video below. Drag Race Down Under Vs The World premieres on Stan on July 24.