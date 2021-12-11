Swedish popstar Melanie Wehbe explores heartbreak on ‘Sugarcoat’

Sugarcoat is an honest and liberating break-up song wrapped in an up-tempo and playful pop production from Sweden’s Melanie Wehbe.

“My entire focus this past year has been on finalizing my debut-EP that will be out next year, but then life happened and Sugarcoat was written in the midst of a heartbreak,” Wehbe said.

“I mean it’s always been like that for me musically, in order to move on and start a new chapter I need to close the old one. So now I’m releasing a song which is only one month old, this is by far the quickest process I’ve ever experienced.”

The last years we have gotten to know Melanie through releases like powerful Nothing, flirty Shy and Just A Little released together with Swedish DJ and producer Hogland.

Next year she will release her debut EP including six brand new personal gems. Melanie explains the EP as a musical journey about finding self-acceptance and finding one’s inner strength and bloom as a person.

We’ve seen her as a cover girl on Sweden’s biggest LGBTQ+ Magazine, QX Magazine and her music has been played on Swedish radio stations such as; P3, Rix FM, NRJ and P4 Sveriges Radio.

After a live show in Luleå, Sweden, a reviewer called her “one of the country’s best kept secret and best talent”.

Melanie Wehbe is a Swedish artist and multiple platinum awarded songwriter. Her catalogue includes two songs to hit no.1 on Spotify and four songs to hit no.1 on radio.

Melanie has written two entries for Eurovision Song Contest – Move by The Mamas and Love Is Forever by Leonora. Along with two Swedish Idol winner songs which one of them was the first winner single from the show to hit no.1.

Melanie recently announced her participation in Melodifestivalen 2022 as a songwriter once again.

Image: Magnus Ragnvid

