Sydney Barrister complains about “transgender midgets” being supported by school

When Sydney’s prestigious Newington College announced it would be proceeding with it’s plan to change to school from boys only to co-ed it put some of it’s alumni offside.

Earlier this year news reports showed ‘old boys’ of the college in tears as the new school year commenced, lamenting that their sons and grandsons would be going to a school that catered to both girls and boys.

- Advertisement -

One of the leading voices in the campaign to keep the school just for boys is Sydney Barrister Dallas Morgan. The Guardian has reported that in his latest email to supporters of the campaign Morgan voiced concern about the school’s strategic direction.

He encouraged continue to voice opposition to the school’s plans, referencing a recent Special General Meeting (SGM) of the college’s alumni network.

Image: Dallas Morgan – Garfield Barwick Chambers.

““We will need to show like at the SGM the silent majority disagree with the ‘Strategic Direction’ aka ‘transgender midgets get free schooling paid for by hard working normal people’. What a joke.” he reportedly wrote.

Morgan also reportedly told supporters that he’d been flying to Tonga to see if he could get support for their campaign from the nation’s monarch.

Tāufaʻāhau Tupou IV, the late father of the current King Tupou VI, was a student at the college in the 1930s.

The Guardian put detailed questions to Morgan about his email, but did not receive a response. OUTinPerth has also reached out the the legal expert about his concerns.