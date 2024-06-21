Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Sydney Barrister complains about “transgender midgets” being supported by school

News

When Sydney’s prestigious Newington College announced it would be proceeding with it’s plan to change to school from boys only to co-ed it put some of it’s alumni offside.

Earlier this year news reports showed ‘old boys’ of the college in tears as the new school year commenced, lamenting that their sons and grandsons would be going to a school that catered to both girls and boys.

- Advertisement -

One of the leading voices in the campaign to keep the school just for boys is Sydney Barrister Dallas Morgan. The Guardian has reported that in his latest email to supporters of the campaign Morgan voiced concern about the school’s strategic direction.

He encouraged continue to voice opposition to the school’s plans, referencing a recent Special General Meeting (SGM) of the college’s alumni network.

Image: Dallas Morgan – Garfield Barwick Chambers.

““We will need to show like at the SGM the silent majority disagree with the ‘Strategic Direction’ aka ‘transgender midgets get free schooling paid for by hard working normal people’. What a joke.” he reportedly wrote.

Morgan also reportedly told supporters that he’d been flying to Tonga to see if he could get support for their campaign from the nation’s monarch.

Tāufaʻāhau Tupou IV, the late father of the current King Tupou VI, was a student at the college in the 1930s.

The Guardian put detailed questions to Morgan about his email, but did not receive a response. OUTinPerth has also reached out the the legal expert about his concerns.

 

Latest

News

One Nation questions funding of LGBTIQA+ organisation Living Proud

0
MP Ben Dawkins says the government should be concerned about how they define gender.
Culture

Orville Peck shares the second half of his Stampede duets album

0
See who he's teamed up with this time.
News

Report shows almost 25% of young Australian women feel anxious about their labia

0
Pornography, online media and educational gaps are cited as contributing factors.
News

Rugby player warned over homophobic tattoo

0
He's been ordered to cover them up or get them removed.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

One Nation questions funding of LGBTIQA+ organisation Living Proud

0
MP Ben Dawkins says the government should be concerned about how they define gender.
Culture

Orville Peck shares the second half of his Stampede duets album

0
See who he's teamed up with this time.
News

Report shows almost 25% of young Australian women feel anxious about their labia

0
Pornography, online media and educational gaps are cited as contributing factors.
News

Rugby player warned over homophobic tattoo

0
He's been ordered to cover them up or get them removed.
Culture

Sir Ian McKellen recovering after falling from London stage

0
The actor is set to return to the stage for the final performances of 'Player Kings'.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

One Nation questions funding of LGBTIQA+ organisation Living Proud

Graeme Watson -
MP Ben Dawkins says the government should be concerned about how they define gender.
Read more

Orville Peck shares the second half of his Stampede duets album

Graeme Watson -
See who he's teamed up with this time.
Read more

Report shows almost 25% of young Australian women feel anxious about their labia

OUTinPerth -
Pornography, online media and educational gaps are cited as contributing factors.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture