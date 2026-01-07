Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras announce key positions

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced that Kathy Pavlich and Mits Delisle will

continue as its Co-chairs of the organisation, and that Wendy Maloney has been appointed to the Board as

Treasurer.

The organisation says the appointments strengthen the leadership continuity of Mardi Gras as it enters a significant period of planning and community engagement ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2028.

- Advertisement -

Kathy Pavlich and Mits Delisle.

The organisation also confirmed the appointment of four newly elected Directors following the 2025

Annual General Meeting. Luna Choo, Savanna Peake, Jarrod Lomas and Kathy Pavlich were elected by

members and join continuing Directors Mits Delisle, Damien Nguyen and Diana McManus on the Board

for the 2025–2026 term.

Wendy Maloney has been appointed to fill an existing Board vacancy. This marks the first public announcement of the Board’s full composition following a strong member turnout of 1,627 votes at the AGM which was held in late November.



Kathy Pavlich and Mits Delisle, Co-Chairs of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, said they were honoured to be continuing in their roles.



“We are honoured to continue serving as Co-Chairs and to work alongside a Board that reflects the depth and diversity of our communities. This is an important moment for Mardi Gras as we strengthen our foundations and prepare for our 50th anniversary.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with our new and continuing Directors to support the organisation’s renewal, deepen community engagement and ensure the Festival continues to evolve with clarity, pride and purpose.”

Jesse Matheson, Chief Executive Officer of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Jesse Matheson, Chief Executive Officer of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, also had high praise for the incoming board. Matheson was appointed to the CEO role ahead of the AGM after serving in the role in an interim capacity.



“We congratulate all newly elected Directors and thank every candidate who stood for election. We are also pleased to welcome the continued leadership of our Co-Chairs, whose experience and commitment will help guide Mardi Gras through a significant period of planning and growth.

“As we look toward our 50th anniversary, the Board remains focused on strengthening the organisation, supporting our communities and delivering a Mardi Gras that reflects our shared pride and future.” Matheson said.

The 2026 Festival will run from 13th February through to 1st March. Announcements about the festival’s major events have been delayed due to the Bondi terrorist attack.