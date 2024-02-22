Take a look at the new trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’

A new trailer has arrived for Challengers the latest film from director Luca Guadangino.

Challengers is the next film from Guadagnino, who previously created A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All.

The trailer for the film shows a love triangle between three aspiring teenage tennis stars, and then picks up their story years later when then lives have moved on to a different configuration.

The film stars Zendaya as Tashi, Josh O’Connor as Patrick and Mike Faist as Art. While the trailer for the film indicates a relationship between Tashi and both of the male characters, fans have pondered if the triangle has all its sides.

The film was shot back in 2022, and post production was completed almost a year ago, so the film has taken a little while to get to cinema screens.

Zendaya currently stars in the television series Euphoria. The release of the show’s third season was delayed by the US writer’s strike and is now not expected to arrive until 2025, three years after the release of it’s second season. Next up Zendaya will appear in the second installment of the sci-fi epic Dune.

Josh O’Connor memorably played the young Prince Charles in the TV series The Crown and had a memorable role in the gay-themed film God’s Own Country. He’s also just filmed a movie alongside Kate Winslett where she’ll play World War II journalist Lee Miller, and O’Connor will portray her son Antony Penrose who authored a book about her life.

Mike Faist made an impression in Stephen Speilberg’s remake of West Side Story and he’s just finished a run in the West End playing Jack Twist in a stage production of Brokeback Mountain. He’s also shot The Bikeriders an upcoming ensemble film starring Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus, and Australian actors Damon Herriman and Toby Wallace.

Director Luca Guadagnino finished filming his next project, an adaptation of William Burrough’s novel Queer.

Beat Generation writer Burroughs wrote his short novel between 1951 and 1953 but it remained unpublished until 1985. It is a partial sequel to his previous novel Junkie.

It follows a character named Lee who is an American living among expatriates in Mexico City. The self-conscious protagonist starts to pursue a young man named Allerton who is a recently discharged naval serviceman. The book is based around Burroughs own experiences.

In the film Bond star Daniel Craig will play Lee, and Starkey will take up the role of Allerton, the alluring object of his obsession. Also in the cast will be Lesley Manville (The Crown), Jason Schartzman (Rushmore) and Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf). Drew Starkey, who appeared in the series Outer Banks will play the alluring Allerton.

The film was shot from April to June last year and was completely filmed at the massive Cinecittà Studios in Rome.

