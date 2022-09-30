‘Call Me By Your Name’ director and star reunite for ‘Bones and All’

The director and star of popular queer film Call by Your Name have reunited for a new project. Timothée Chalamet stars in Bones and All, the new film from director Luca Guadagnino.

It’s described as a coming-of-age romantic horror road trip movie, and it made its debut at the recent Venice International Film Festival.

The film is based on a best-selling 2015 novel of the same name written by Camille DeAngelis and features an ensemble cast including ensemble cast that includes Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Jessica Harper, and David Gordon Green.

The macabre film follows two cannibalistic lovers as they head out on a road trip across America in the mid 1980s. The trailer for the film doesn’t give a lot away, but the film has been compared to Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers.

Director Guadagino often works with the same cast of actors on his films. Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson appeared in his 2015 breakthrough A Bigger Splash and later reunited for his remake of the horror film Suspiria.

He has also spoken in interviews about the possibility of a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. The author of the book the film was based upon has already penned a sequel. André Aciman’s Find Me came out in 2019 and picked up the lives of Elio, his father Samuel, and former love Oliver, decades after the original story.

While there were suggestions this story might be brought to the screen, scandals surrounding actor Armie Hammer have put the plans on hold. However, the idea of creating a story about another stage of Elio’s life has been put forward.

Take a look at the trailer for Bones and All.

