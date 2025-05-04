Search
Graeme Watson
Take action on LGBTIQA+ law reforms, rights group pleads to victorious Labor

Just.Equal Australia has called on a re-elected Labor Government to move quickly to implement overdue LGBTIQA+ reforms and has labelled the election result a rejection of anti-transgender fearmongering.

Just.Equal spokesperson, Brian Greig, said Labor wins gives them a mandate to take action.

“Labor’s solid win means it has a solid mandate to enact overdue reforms such as prohibiting discrimination in faith-based schools and services, ending the gay blood ban and appointing an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner.”

“The election result, including the failure of transphobic parties like Trumpet of Patriots to win a Lower House seat, is also an emphatic rejection by Australian voters of election fearmongering against trans and gender diverse Australians.”

Former Senator and Just.Equal spokesperson Brian Greig.

“We will work hard to keep Labor to its commitments and not accept any more excuses about ‘needing Coalition support’ or ‘now is not the time’.”

“In particular, we will push the re-elected Government to speak out more often and more strongly in support of the rights and dignity of trans and gender diverse Australians.”

“In his victory speech, Anthony Albanese said ‘no one will be left behind’ and ‘Labor will govern for all Australians’, words we will hold him to.”

In yesterday’s election the governing Labor Party substantially increased its majority, the Coalition Liberal/National Opposition lost significant ground and the Greens also lost Lower House seats.

In its first term the Albanese Labor Government increased funding for LGBTIQA+ health and prohibited workplace discrimination against trans and intersex people. But it also broke its promises to ban LGBTIQA+ discrimination in faith-based schools and appoint an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner.

Just Equal say Australia remains the only western, English-speaking country where gay men, and bisexual men and transgender women who have sex with men, can only give blood if they abstain from sex.

Greig thanked outgoing MPs who have advocated for the LGBTIQA+ community including Australian Greens’ LGBTIQA+ spokesperson, Stephen Bates, retiring Queensland Liberal, Warren Entsch, and Tasmanian Liberal, Bridget Archer.

