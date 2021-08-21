Take part in the review of the WA Mental Health Act

The Mental Health Commission is undertaking a Statutory Review of the Mental Health Act (2014) to examine the operations and effectiveness of the Act – what is working well, and where improvements to treatment, care and support could be made.

A discussion paper has been developed to help guide a public comment period, with feedback sought on the Act as a whole, individual parts of the Act, and issues that have arisen since the Act commenced in November 2015.

Individuals with an interest in, or experience under the Act, particularly lived experience, over the past five years are encouraged to participate in the review.

People working under and administrating the Act are also called upon to express their views and perspectives.

The Mental Health Commission is inviting interested parties to apply for grants to facilitate face to face engagement sessions with a diverse array of stakeholders who have a lived experience with treatment under the Act. The grant application period is open now and closed on September 23, 2021.

The public comment period for the Statutory Review is open from August 13, 2021 to January 31, 2022. At the conclusion of the review, a report and recommendations for potential amendments to the Act will be provided to Government.

Mental Health Minister Stephen Dawson said the review would allow for the act to be improved.

“Since the Mental Health Act 2014 came into effect in November 2015 our understanding of mental health issues and recovery continues to develop.

“Now is the time to review what is working well, what can be done differently and how we can better support people to live a contributing and meaningful life.

“This review will make a valuable contribution to identifying possible improvements to the Act.” Minister Dawson said.

“To do this, it is vital for the Government to draw on, empower and be guided by the critical knowledge and strength of people with a lived experience, consumers, carers, family members or other support people; as well as those who administer and work within the legislative framework.

“You may feel like yours is but one story, but collectively your experiences tell the story of a community. A community which is entitled to the best practice care and support delivered in a manner which is respectful, maintains dignity and upholds human rights.

“Your experience is your expertise; we need to hear your story.” the minister said launching the statutory review.



