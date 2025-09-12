Search
Taking B(l)ack the Rainbow: Networking event for LGBTIQA+SB First Nations folks

Community

A new event bringing together LGBTIQA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community is being held this weekend.

Taking B(l)ack The Rainbow is an opportunity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+SB people to come together and share stories and experiences.

This event is a safe space exclusively for First Nations queer people to share information and discuss work and projects happening at the intersection of these experiences.

Taking B(l)ack the Rainbow is being hosted by WA’s peak body for LGBTQIA+ advocacy, Rainbow Futures WA.

The inagural event follows the announcement of RFWA’s first Aboriginal Community Organiser, Bibulmun Noongar and prominent advocate Tanesha Bennell.

Tanesha’s role is supported to implement recommendations of the Walkern Katatdjin Roadmap Report, increasing visibility for Aboriginal LGBTQIA+ people in policy development, improving cultural safety within LGBTQIA+ services and enhancing capacity for Aboriginal organisations to support LGBTQIA+ community members.

Taking B(l)ack the Rainbow will be held on Saturday, 13 September from 12pm – 2:30pm at Kurongkil Katitjin, ECU Mt Lawley. To register, head to Humanitix.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

