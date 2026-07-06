Tanesha Bennell on what to expect at Ngalak Nidja Bilya 2026

The Rechabite and Tanesha Bennell, alongside Rainbow Futures, WAAC, and Boorloo Justice, will host a NAIDOC Week fundraiser ball on Friday 10 July, with 1,000 dollars’ worth of prizes for best dressed.

Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We Are The River) 2026 will return for its third instalment as part of this year’s NAIDOC Week celebrations. The fundraiser will see all ticketing profits donated to Bibbul Ngarma, Camp 4 Mob, and Rainbow Futures.

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Speaking to OUTinPerth ahead of the event, Tanesha Bennell said people could expect a fun and immersive experience.

“People are going to get a whole lot of fun, really exciting costumes, and people dressing up in all different ways. We see people bring full props and gigantic fairy wings.

“They will get a full lineup of First Nations performers, which is really cool. They’ll also get good vibes – the whole venue is decked out.

Tanesha Bennell.

“It’s a very immersive space to be in, and you’re almost transported into a different kind of venue than you’re used to at The Rechabite. You’re surrounded by people who are all keen, excited, and there for the same reasons – to support, celebrate, and champion Black joy and queer joy.”

In addition to the event experience, attendees will also support three organisations. While many people are aware of the work of Rainbow Futures, Bennell highlighted the work of Bibbul Ngarma and Camp 4 Mob.

“Bibbul Ngarma’s core work is the revitalisation of boodja, or country. They support the Jarrah forests and advocate against companies such as Alcoa and South32, while also running programs that teach young Aboriginal people how to care for country.

“Camp 4 Mob runs cultural education camps for LGBTQIA+ First Nations people of all ages. We’re hoping to collaborate next year with Rainbow Futures and Camp 4 Mob to deliver a week-long cultural retreat on country,” Bennell said.

The event will feature multiple spaces, offering a variety of experiences including performances and arts and craft markets. The theme draws on Makuru – the wet season on Noongar Boodja – and reflects the deep connection First Nations peoples have with waterways.

Bennell said she is still planning her outfit for the event.

“Last year I was kind of like a swamp pixie. This year I want to have a bit more oomph, so I’m going for a forest witch – a bush witch.”

Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We Are The River) celebrates LGBTQIA+ identities, but all are welcome to attend. The event takes place at The Rechabite, 224 William Street, Northbridge, on Friday 10 July from 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now.