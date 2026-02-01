Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Tasmanian councilor suspended over homophobic and racist comments

News

A local government councilor in the Tasmanian City of Burnie has been suspended from his role for 14 days over a series of comment he made on social media.

Trent Aitken was found to have made homophobic and racist comments that breached the council’s Code of Conduct.

Burnie City Councilor Trent Aitken.

The Local Government Code of Conduct Panel found Aitken breached the code by failing to show respect when expressing personal views publicly and by causing offence and embarrassment to members of the community. The review follows a complaint being lodged by a local resident in June last year.

The panel examined seven statements it categorised as homophobic, including posts criticising transgender people and opposing the flying of a rainbow flag at council chambers.

Councilor Aitken said the statement he had made were the truth, and he was within his rights to make the statements, but the panel found that his commented would be considered offensive and embarrassing to members of the Aboriginal and LGBTIQA+ communities.

Aitken made national headlines early last year when he took to social media to criticise Queer Eye cast member Jonathan Van Ness. The councilor has also claimed that young people are identifying as cats, spreading a well-recognised hoax.

While Aitken has been suspended the panel said there was no point in asking him to apologise for his statements.

“The panel felt that Cr. Aitken’s views on this matter were so strongly held that any apology he might proffer would not be made genuinely and, in the circumstances, considered it better not to impose a requirement to apologise,” the determination stated.

Equality Tasmania has supported the 14-day suspension of Councillor Aitken. Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome, said it was important the local government took a stand.

“Local government leaders have a right to speak out on important issues, but also a responsibility not to abuse that right by sowing division and discrimination.”

“Cr Aitken’s suspension shows there are consequences when local government leaders attack the diverse communities they are meant to represent.” 

Last year the council announced it would develop an LGBTIQA+ inclusion plan.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

