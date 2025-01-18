Tasmanian councillor condemned for comments about Jonathan van Ness

A local government councillor in Burnie, Tasmania has been criticsed for his social media comments criticising the dress of a TV star and suggesting he has a mental health problem.

The Burnie City Council has affirmed its support for inclusion and diversity in response to a social media post from Cr Trent Aitken demonising non-binary star of Queer Eye, Jonathon van Ness, for wearing a dress to the Golden Globes awards.

The Queer Eye star is famous for challenging gender norms by wearing feminine clothes both on the show and at red carpet events. The hair expert shared that they were non-binary in 2019.

In the now-deleted post from January 14th, Cr Aitken said, van Ness is “not right in the head”.

Cr Aitken had a lot to say about van Ness appearing on the Golden Globes red carpet in an emerald off the shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano.

“Not only is it degrading to women, that a man can put on a dress and parade around pretending to be a woman but as a man, I am ashamed that we let this happen. This is a glamorised mental health issue.



“It is not normal for a man to behave like this. This isn’t a joke, this isn’t some pissed footy club fun night, this is a disgrace.”



“I wouldn’t let him anywhere near kids, this is disturbing.”

Burnie City Council, Cr Aitken is picture standing second from the right.

Acting Burnie mayor Giovanna Simpson told local newspaper The Advocate that several councillors had asked Cr Aitken to remove the post, something he denied.

“The Burnie City Council did not share the views represented by Cr Aitken in his post”, Cr Simpson said.

“Our council very much stands for unity, diversity and respect as essential elements of a supportive and inclusive community.”

Working It Out CEO Dr Lynn Jarvis responded to the post saying “constant ridicule, abuse and discrimination on the basis of difference” does contribute to poor mental health outcomes for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Public officials have a responsibility to ensure they do not engage in actions that targets those that do not live up to his expectations of gender or sexuality,” Dr Jarvis said.

“And which undermine broader inclusion and wellbeing.”

Rodney Croome from Just.Equal.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson and NW Tasmanian resident, Rodney Croome, said, Cr Aitken’s comments divide the community, encourage discrimination and stigmatise cross-dressing and transgender people.

“Cross-dressing was criminalised in Tasmania until 2000 and the last thing we want is a return to the days when Tasmanians were stigmatised for something that hurts no-one else.”

“Cr Aitken is right that some LGBTIQA+ people have a higher mental health risk, but it’s because of the stigma and discrimination against us, not because of who we are.”

“Cr Aitken’s suggestion that trans, nonbinary and cross-dressing adults are a threat to children is a return to the destructive myth that gay people are paedophiles, and distracts from the fact that cisgender, heterosexual men are much more likely to abuse children.”

“I invite Cr Aitken to meet members of the North West LGBTIQA+ community so he can see that what the real threat to our society is discrimination, not dresses.”

Croome said Equality Tasmania will write to the Burnie City Council encouraging it to develop an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan.

Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles (Shutterstock / Kathy Kutchens).

The Queer Eye star is not alone in pushing the perceptions of gender and fashion norms on the red carpet.

Actor Billy Porter has also regularly appeared in glamorous outfits, as has film director Franz Arif Ansari. Australian designer Tim Chappel defied fashion expectations when he picked up his Oscar for Priscila, Queen of the Desert wearing a long skirt in 1995.

OUTinPerth has reached out to Councillor Aitken for comment.