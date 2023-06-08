Tasmanian government commits to conversion therapy ban in 2023

Equality Tasmania has welcomed a State Government commitment to introduce a ban on conversion practices by the end of 2023.

The commitment was made by Attorney-General, Elise Archer (pictured), and Community Services Minister, Nic Street, in Budget Estimates yesterday, following questioning from Shadow Attorney-General, Ella Haddad, and Greens Justice Spokesperson, Rosalie Woodruff.

Minister for Women, Jo Palmer, also said she supports a ban and then prompted tears around the Estimates table by adding that as a person of faith, a woman and a Tasmanian, “I don’t believe God makes mistakes”.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said many people would be relieved to hear the government was still committed to introducing the new laws. Concern was raised last week due to comments from Premier Jeremy Rockliff.

“It will be a relief to the many supporters of a ban on conversion practices that we now have a timetable for this overdue reform.”

“We also welcome continued support for reform from government ministers, Elise Archer, Nic Street and Jo Palmer, and the Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, who reiterated his commitment on Tuesday.”

“Jo Palmer’s support for a ban on conversion practices, not despite her faith but because of it, will encourage other Tasmanians of faith to take a stand against practices that continue to tarnish faith communities.”

Croome said Equality Tasmania and survivor advocates look forward to working with the Government to develop legislation and an implementation scheme.

“We remain committed to strong legislation that prohibits conversion practices whatever form they take, as well as an implementation scheme that will educate faith communities and health professionals about the trauma inflicted by these practices.”

