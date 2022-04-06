Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein praised for LGBTI support

Retiring Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has been praised for his support for LGBTIQA+ communities during his two decades of public service.

The Liberal Premier made a shock announcement on Monday that he would be retiring from politics.

Rodney Croome on behalf of Equality Tasmania said Gutwein had a log history of supporing inclusion and equity.

“We are sad to see Mr Gutwein resign because he has been an active supporter of inclusion and equality for LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians for many years.” Croome said.

“As an MP and Cabinet minister he voted for the legal recognition of same-gender couples and their families, for the principle of marriage equality, and for the expungement of criminal records from the time when being gay or trans was effectively criminal.”

“As Premier he has overseen an increase in funding for LGBTIQ+ school inclusion programs and supported the largest ever survey of the state’s LGBTIQ+ community.”

“He also opposed Claire Chandler’s Bill excluding transgender women from women’s sport and the override of Tasmania’s Anti-Discrimination Act by the Morrison Government’s Religious Discrimination Bill.”

“Not least, he lent a sympathetic and compassionate ear to survivors of conversion practices as well as to survivors of non-consenting surgeries on infants and children with variations of sex characteristics.”

“Mr Gutwein’s name proudly sits alongside the names of all those Tasmanians from across politics and the community who have contributed to a fairer and more inclusive Tasmania.”

“We wish Mr Gutwein well in retirement and look forward to working with his successor to build on his achievements.” Croome said.

The Liberal team is now working out who will take the reins from Gutwein when he steps down in a few weeks time. Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff is tipped to take on the role.

