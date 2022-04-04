Tasmania’s premier Peter Gutwein announces he’s quitting politics

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has made the surprise announcement that he is quitting politics.

At a press conference this afternoon Gutwein said “I’ve focused on everyone else’s family, I know want to spend some time focusing on my own.”

The Premier said the last two years had been particularly tough and he no longer had the energy to take on the leadership role.

Gutwein said parliament would be prorogued until after Easter, and he would remain as leader while his colleagues selected a replacement.

He became the state’s 46th Premier in January 2020 following the resignation of Will Hodgman. He has served in the parliament since 2002.

