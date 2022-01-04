‘Tea Break’: Music infuses with the history of tea this Fringe World

For two Sundays in January at Fringe World 2022, take an intimate, multisensory journey through the world of tea with Tea Break.

The show is a WA first from Sydney-based composer Christine Pan and Tenth Muse Initiative.

Performed in the breezy and relaxed surrounds of Moana Hall in Perth’s CBD by a handful of talented young instrumentalists, each immersive piece of music follows the taste, culture, and history of its paired tea, such as Masala Chai and French Earl Grey.

Presented in collaboration with local premium quality tea business Elmstock, Tea Break is a fun, accessible chance to hear new music and learn fascinating tidbits on the way.

“For me as a musician, most of the concerts I do treat music as an exclusively sonic art form,” Clarinettist Alex Wallace said of the show.

“Hence, I’m eager to see how the addition of tea-tasting will influence the audience’s listening experience and possibly spark thoughts on what music can be. Also, it’s been a fascinating process of bringing Christine’s piece for solo bass clarinet to life, and I’m very excited to share this great music with audiences.”

Composer Christine Pan is also thrilled to have her music played in WA for the first time since her involvement in WASO’s Composition Project in 2021/

“Hannah [Tungate, Tenth Muse Founder] and I coincidentally met last year when she interviewed me for my involvement in Musica Viva’s 2020 Morningmaster’s concert. What started as standard interview questions turned into a heart-to-heart conversation about what we believed needed to be changed in the current arts industry,” Pan says.

“It is truly a blessing to think that one uneventful afternoon in lockdown could blossom into a beautiful friendship which in term transformed into a dream collaboration with Tenth Muse Initiative and Fringe World, all with the shared goal of making living and breathing music more accessible to our Australian audiences.

“Tea Break hopes to provide a multisensory experience, “break” the boundaries of traditional concert practises and take our listeners on an exciting trip around the world.”

Perth-based performer Jessica Taylor will guide the audience as MC, and each ticket includes a cup at the event so that you can sample each tea as it’s piece is being performed, or feel free to just sit back and enjoy the music!

Tea Break is at Fringe World Festival on at Moana Hall on Jan 23 & 30. For tickets and more information head to fringeworld.com.au

