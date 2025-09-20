Team Perth launch new annual awards for LGBTIQA+ sports

Western Australia’s LGBTQIA+ Sporting Community will be celebrated with the launch of the inaugural Team Perth Awards.

The spirit of inclusion, leadership and community in sport is set to take centre stage with the launch of the 2025 Xceed Real Estate LGBTQIA+ Sport Awards, proudly presented by Team Perth.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the people, clubs, organisations and initiatives that are creating meaningful, lasting change in sport and recreation for LGBTQIA+ people across Western Australia.

From grassroots clubs to bold inclusion campaigns, the awards will recognise those who are helping to build a safer, more visible and more inclusive sporting culture – one that empowers everyone to play, connect, and belong from grass roots to Sports Bodies. From individuals and club life members – there is an award applicable to everyone.

“This is about celebrating our community’s heartbeat in LGBTQIA+ sport,” says Justin Barnes, Chair of Team Perth.

“Whether you’re a volunteer, a leader, a young changemaker, or a club that champions diversity – this is your moment to be seen and acknowledged. Our community has exploded and it’s time that we reward those years of service and the initiatives that continue to change lives.”

Award Categories Include, youth of the year, an achievement award, inclusion initiative of the year, plus awards for volunteers, events, visibility in the media, leadership, allyship and more.

The People’s Choice Award will go to the most nominated person or organisation, amplifying the voices of the community in who they value and admire.

Nominations for the awards are open now until Friday 3rd October, and then the closing date for award submissions in Friday 24th October.

The winners qill be announced on Saturday 22nd November at PrideFEST Club Day, which will be held in Supreme Court Gardens.

Team Perth is the peak body for LGBTQIA+ sport and recreation in Western Australia, supporting over 40 clubs, teams, and community groups. While Xceed Real Estate as signed on as the naming partner.

How to Nominate

Anyone can nominate – including self-nominations – via the Team Perth website.

All nominees will receive a digital nomination badge and be invited to submit a formal entry.

Judging will be conducted by a community-based panel with lived experience and connection to LGBTQIA+ sport.

Find out more