‘Ten Steps to Nanette’ by Hannah Gadsby shortlisted for Dymocks Books of the Year

Hannah Gadsby’s book Ten Steps to Nanette is among the books shortlisted for Dymocks Book of the Year.

Established in 2018, the Dymocks Book of the Year was introduced to recognise and celebrate the years literary talent, nominated and voted by Dymocks staff across the company.

The Shortlist for Dymocks 2022 Book of the Year is:

Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson (Penguin Random House)

Book Lovers, Emily Henry (Penguin Random House)

Horse, Geraldine Brooks (Hachette Australia)

Carrie Soto is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin Random House)

Ten Steps to Nanette, Hannah Gadsby (Allen & Unwin)

Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus (Penguin Random House)

Young Readers Shortlist:

Chippy Chasers: Chippy Jackpot, Sam Cotton ((Penguin Random House)

Runt, Craig Silvey (Allen & Unwin)

Miss Mary-Kate Martin’s Guide to Monsters 1: Karen Foxlee (Allen & Unwin Childrens’)

The Happiest Boy on Earth, Eddie Jaku (Pan Macmillan Australia)

Skandar and the Unicorn Thief, A.F Steadman (Simon & Schuster)

Camping, Bluey (Penguin Random House)

Kate Mayor, Dymocks Category Manager, said there is something for everybody on the shortlist.

“The shortlist this year has something for all bookish tastes – cracking crime fiction, BookTok favourites, the autobiography of an Aussie icon and some stellar fiction. It’s like the ultimate book recommendation – these are the books our booksellers can’t stop raving about. And by popular demand, we’ve taken it up a notch this year and added our top picks for young readers as well. We can’t wait to break news of the overall winners.” Mayor said.

This year’s shortlists include a combined total of seven Australian authors: Benjamin Stevenson, Geraldine Brooks (who divides her times between Sydney and Massachusetts), Hannah Gadsby, Sam Cotton, Craig Silvey, Karen Foxleem Joe Brumm and Eddie Jaku. Jaku passed away in October 2021 aged 101.

Previous winners of Dymocks Book of the Year are: Still Life by Sarah Winnman (HarperCollinsPublishers Australia), Honeybee by Graig Silvey (Allen & Unwin); Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Hachette Australia), and Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton (HarperCollinsPublishers Australia). In each case, the award has helped these books become ongoing bestsellers and find a whole new audience of readers.

The Dymocks Book of the Year will be announced at an awards event on Monday 28 November at the Dymocks flagship store on George St, Sydney.

Source: Media Relase

