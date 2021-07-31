Tennis player Fabio Fognini apologises for gay slur at Olympics

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has apologised for repetitively using an anti-gay slur during a match at the Olympics.

Fognini was knocked out of the competition in the third round losing to Russian Daniel Medvevdev. The game was played under extreme heat the Italian player wasn’t hiding his frustration, alongside his use of a gay slur, he also smashed his racket.

After the match Fognini posted an apology to his Instagram account.

“The heat went to my head. In today’s match I used a really stupid expression towards myself.

“Obviously I didn’t want to offend anyone’s sensibilities. I love the LGBT community and I apologise for the nonsense that came out me.”

His statement was posted on a rainbow background.

It’s not the first time the player’s temper has gotten him in hot water. He was thrown out of the US Open in 2017 after unloading on the chair umpire, and earlier this year he was defaulted from the Barcelona Open after he verbally abused a linesman.

