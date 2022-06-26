Ten’s ‘Pilot Week’ tests new shows for Narelda Jacobs and Courtney Act

Channel Ten’s ‘Pilot Week’ is returning this July. The annual event sees the TV channel testing out new ideas and this time round there’s new projects featuring Narelda Jacobs, Melissa Leong, Courtney Act and Abbie Chatfield.

A new chat show called Dinner Guest will see Masterchef Australia star Melissa Leong team up with Narelda Jacobs and Susan Cartland. The show will see the three hosts sit down to dinner with a guest for an in-depth discussion. The guest for the pilot episode is ABC Radio Breakfast host Patricia Karvelas.

Courtney Act has certainly shown she’s a great interviewer with her One Plus One series of the ABC. In a new program Courtney’s Closet the drag star will chat to a guest while creating a drag look for them.

It’s Anh’s Brush With Fame except the guest’s face is the canvas. The first celebrity getting a drag makeover will be comedy artist Luke McGregor.

Also on getting a try-out is The Love Experiment, a dating show where two people sit opposite and answer 36 questions that forces them to share essential information about themselves, some of the questions are by all accounts pretty intimate.

Another chat show offering features Abby Chatfield. Creatively titled Abby Chats, the show will see the podcast and radio host deliving into topics and subjects that are not normally given attention.

On the comedy front there’s Time to Die which is hosted by comedians Gen Fricker and Ben Russel. It sees two comedians write really bad sets for each other, that they then have to perform in front of an audience.

While Nikki Osborne will appear in The Bush Blonde Versus The World, a comedy series that sees her playing a character that looks like a female version of Steve Irwin.

Ten’s try-out period has previously resulted in the commissioning of full series of Drunk History Australia, Kinne Tonight and Trial by Kyle. While Saturday Night Rove also passed the initial test, but didn’t last long.

The pilot shows will air from Monday 4th July, take a look at what’s on offer.

