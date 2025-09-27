Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Texas man arrested after threatening violent attack on Pride Parade as retribution over death of Charlie Kirk

News

A 42-year-old man in Texas has been arrested after threatening a violent assault on a Pride Parade as retribution over the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Joshua Cole allegedly made statements on Facebook on 18th September where he allegedly suggested shooting people at the Abilene Pride Parade.

- Advertisement -

“fk their parade, I say we lock and load and pay them back for taking out Charlie Kirk,” he is said to have written. In court documents it’s alleged that Cole continued the conversation saying “theres only like 30 of em we can send a clear message to the rest of them.” and “bro let’s go hunting fairies.”

Joshua Cole.

His comments were in response to a post about how firearms would not be permitted at the parade or the celebrations that followed.

Cole was arrested by the FBI the following day, he told investigators that while he’d made the statements he did not intend to go through with the threat to shoot people. He reportedly said he disagreed with the parade taking place.

In an affidavit FBI Special Agent Sam Venuti stated that Cole had made very specific threats, “The threats were specific. The threats were also specific to a particular set of victims: people participating in the gay Pride parade.”

Cole appeared in court on Thursday where he was charged with making threatening communications and was remanded in custody while awaiting trial.

Abilene Pride have released a statement about the incident.

“On Thursday evening, our organization was made aware of a potential threat to this year’s Pride Parade. We immediately contacted the Abilene Police Department (APD), who confirmed they were already aware of the situation and actively investigating.

“By Friday morning, we were informed that the FBI had made an arrest connected to the threat and that additional officers would be assigned to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees. We want to reassure our community that the safety of everyone at Pride has always been, and will continue to be our top priority.

“The swift action and continued diligence of APD and federal partners reflect their commitment to protecting our city and ensuring that Pride remains a safe, inclusive, and celebratory space for all. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Abilene Police Department for their consistent support and outstanding coverage year after year, which has helped create an environment where our community can gather with confidence, joy, and pride.

“We also want to send our heartfelt gratitude to our community. When we asked for help to strengthen security at Pride, you answered that call with generosity, donating over $4,000 to ensure additional safety measures were in place. Your support directly secured the safety of this year’s events, and we could not be more grateful.

“As this is an active and ongoing investigation, the Abilene Pride Alliance Board will not be providing further comment at this time.” the said.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Sir Robert Helpmann died in 1986

0
Robert Helpmann was a renowned Australian ballet dancer, actor, choreographer, and director.
Community

There’s a new choir in town – sign up for the Perth Gay Men’s Chorus

0
Rehearsals start in October for Perth's newest choir.
News

Pete Buttigieg says he’s not interested in taking Tucker Carlson’s sex quiz

0
The politician has shared that he does have some "morbid curiosity" about what the questions would be.
News

Former AFL boss says league would embrace and welcome a gay player

0
Andrew Demitriou says the women's game has made a big impact.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Sir Robert Helpmann died in 1986

0
Robert Helpmann was a renowned Australian ballet dancer, actor, choreographer, and director.
Community

There’s a new choir in town – sign up for the Perth Gay Men’s Chorus

0
Rehearsals start in October for Perth's newest choir.
News

Pete Buttigieg says he’s not interested in taking Tucker Carlson’s sex quiz

0
The politician has shared that he does have some "morbid curiosity" about what the questions would be.
News

Former AFL boss says league would embrace and welcome a gay player

0
Andrew Demitriou says the women's game has made a big impact.
Culture

‘MJ – The Musical’ books Perth season for 2026

0
The show has been getting rave reviews during its Sydney and Melbourne runs.

On This Gay Day | Sir Robert Helpmann died in 1986

OUTinPerth -
Robert Helpmann was a renowned Australian ballet dancer, actor, choreographer, and director.
Read more

There’s a new choir in town – sign up for the Perth Gay Men’s Chorus

Graeme Watson -
Rehearsals start in October for Perth's newest choir.
Read more

Pete Buttigieg says he’s not interested in taking Tucker Carlson’s sex quiz

OUTinPerth -
The politician has shared that he does have some "morbid curiosity" about what the questions would be.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture