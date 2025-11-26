The 2025 Perth Pride Run & Walk was a huge success

A massive crowd turned up for this year’s Pride Run & Walk as the Perth Frontrunners annual sporting event grows to become one of PrideFEST’s biggest events.

A little light rain didn’t deter the colourfully dressed participants from heading out along the run route with an option for a 3km, 5km or 7pm undertaking.

Afterwards the crowd were entertained by DJ H. Sailor and drag stars Donna Kebab, Cougar Morrison, Jaxson Coke and Faye Rocious. The quartet also handed out medals to particpants as the crossed the finish line.

A giant dancing quokka set the mood, and dignitaries addressed the crowd to celebrate the season of Pride and the exciting news that the Gay Games are coming to Perth in 2030.

Frontrunners Co-Presidents Ritchie Yates and Bec Powell welcomed the participants to the annual Pride Run & Walk.

Powell explained how Perth Frontrunners is a 100% inclusive club that encourages connection and participation, and for many members their regular Saturday morning gatherings in Kings Park are as much about meeting people, and gathering for a coffee after the run or walk, as they are about exercise.

Lord Mayor of Perth Bruce Reynolds joked that his choice of a suit may have left him slightly overdressed for the event and he was surrounded by a sea of people clad in rainbow colours ready for an early morning run.

“What a vibe!” Reynolds said of the energetic gathering.

“The City of Perth is so proud to support this event, for so many reasons.” the Mayor said. “The most important thing is because its a part of what makes us so strong as a community. Its the visibility, it’s the opportunity through friendship, through fun and through fitness that we do something that is just so positive for our whole community.”

Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly shared the news about Perth being awarded the 2030 Gay Games.

“We have won the world’s largest sporting event, coming to Perth in 2030 – The Gay Games!” Butterly said to rounds of cheers.

The Pride CEO shared that the judges who picked Perth to host the event had been impressed by the closeness of the local LGBTIQA+ community.

Check out all the pictures from the big event!