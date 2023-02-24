The Australian Christian Lobby parts ways with Martyn Iles

The Australian Christian Lobby is moving forward without Managing Director Martyn Iles.

Iles announced today that the board has decided to terminate his employment as they want to head in a different direction, focusing more on political lobbying than preaching the gospel.

Iles announced his departure across social media and in an email to the group’s mailing list.

“After five incredible years as managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby, my employment has been terminated by the Board.” Iles announced.

“I hasten to add that there is no question of misconduct. Rather, the Board has reviewed ACL’s strategic direction and decided I am not the right person to lead the revised strategy, which focuses more primarily on political tactics, less on the gospel. Having heard this articulated, I absolutely agree with them that I am not the right person for that vision.

Iles said he had always been a preacher first and being a politician was not his primary focus. He said he disagreed with the board’s strategic plan and asked followers to pray for them.

During his time at the ACL Iles created regular video blogs commenting on the news of the moment and staged large scale public events that saw thousands of people turning out to hear his take on society and religion.

Martyn Iles took over the leadership role from Lyle Shelton who stepped down in early 2018. Shelton left the organisation after heading the failed NO campaign against marriage equality. He also served in the role for five years and has subsequently attempted to move into political office. First with the Australian Conservatives, then Fred Nile’s Christian Democrats and currently Family First.

Shelton was proceeded by long serving Managing Director Jim Wallace, who held the role for thirteen years.

OIP Staff

