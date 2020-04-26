The cast of ‘Queer as Folk’ are reuniting for a COVID-19 fundraiser

Many of the cast members of the popular TV shgow Queer as Folk are reuniting for a special COVID-19 live stream fundraiser.

It’s hard to believe it’ll be 20 years 20 years this December since the US version of the show hit our screens. For five years the adventures of Michael, Brian, Justin Emmett, Ted, Lindsay and Melanie were essential viewing on Monday nights in Australia.

The YouTube live-stream in schedule for 1st May and will be Scott Lowell, who played Ted Schmitt in the series. He will be joined by Sharon Gless (Debbie), Peter Paige (Emmett), Michelle Clunie (Melanie), Hal Sparks (Michael), Randy Harrison (Justin) and Robert Gant (Ben) alongside showrunners Ron Cowen and Dan Lipman.

More cast members are expected to be added to the line-up too. The stream is scheduled for 2pm US EST, which will be 2am on 2nd May in Western Australia.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that during the stream fans will be able to donate money, or bid on memorabilia, with the funds going to help support a newtwork of over 250 LGBTIQ+ community centres across the USA. The money will go to programs assisting people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Young people, older members of community, the homeless, and those with underlying health conditions have been more greatly affected by the virus outbreak, also many of the Pride events which would normally bring important funds to these serivces have also been cancelled.

The cast members previously got back together to reflect on the series in 2018 for a feature story on Entertainment Weekly and People magazine.

OIP Staff

